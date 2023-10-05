Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates one of his three tries with a 'Fins Up' gesture. Photo / Sky Sport

Rugby fans were left scratching their heads at a hand gesture on the head by several All Blacks to celebrate tries in their 73-0 Rugby World Cup thrashing of Uruguay in Lyon this morning.

The All Blacks crossed over 11 times in their final Pool A game which ensured a spot in the quarter-finals. Ian Foster’s side moved to the top of their group but will need to wait on the result between France and Italy tomorrow, with a win for the hosts enough to see them leapfrog New Zealand.

According to Google Trends the terms ‘try celebration’ and ‘all blacks celebration’ were popular searches during the game. That’s because several try-scorers were from the Tasman Mako, where the side traditionally mark tries with the ‘Fins Up’ gesture of replicating a mako fin above their head.

Tasman players Leicester Fainga’anuku and Will Jordan scored five of the All Blacks tries between them with Fainga’anuku crossing over for his first World Cup hat-trick. Substitute halfback and fellow Tasman player Finlay Christie also joined in the ‘Fins Up’ action to celebrate one of Jordan’s tries.

