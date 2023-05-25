Joe Moody will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with an ankle injury. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders’ propping woes have them digging ever deeper into the position’s rare reserves, but their latest injury news is more positive for the All Blacks.

Joe Moody will sit out the rest of the Super Rugby season after undergoing surgery to repair the ankle tendon he injured during this month’s win over the Blues.

But while the Crusaders were left scrambling for a replacement — having now lost four props this season — the All Blacks can at least count on Moody’s return.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said the 34-year-old should be back on the field a few weeks after Super Rugby concluded, meaning Moody was at no risk of missing the start of the World Cup in September.

But with fellow All Blacks Fletcher Newell and George Bower already absent, and with Finlay Brewis joining them in the casualty ward, Robertson has been forced to wield “a long-handled spade” to fill out his front row.

The thorough search has unearthed two players. One, described by Robertson as “special”, is being recruited from overseas and set to join the Crusaders in training next week. The other is a one-time All Blacks squad member without a Super Rugby or NPC appearance since 2021.

Reuben O’Neill was a shock inclusion in the All Blacks’ wider squad for the Japanese leg of their end-of-year tour in 2018, having been selected solely on his showings in a Taranaki jersey.

He missed the matchday 23 before eventually making his Super Rugby debut in 2020, earning 15 caps with the Chiefs across two seasons.

Reuben O'Neill in action for Taranaki in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Now 28, O’Neill has experience with the Crusaders environment after spending a preseason with the team, and Robertson believes he’s ready to pack down.

“Reuben was with us back in 2018,” Robertson said. “He’s a great scrummaging prop; he’s fitted straight in. He’s come back from a bit of a layoff and played some club footy. He was familiar to us so that’s why we went for him.”

Robertson issued a plea for young players to consider a propping career — “become one of them, we need ya” — such had been the extent of his side’s injury crisis.

With Tamaiti Williams and Oli Jager the only survivors from their original squad, the coach has been working the phones as the Crusaders’ title defence approaches the playoffs.

“We’ve worked really hard to find who’s available in propping stocks,” Robertson said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of agents, and they’re a rare breed.

“They are precious — you need them. You don’t have a game of rugby without a front row and a ref. So we’ve trawled a few names.

“We’ve actually got a special one coming next week. I can’t tell you who it is because he hasn’t arrived or anything, we haven’t signed it off. He’s played a lot of footy and he’s come from overseas, and he knows his way around a rugby field.”

In the meantime, O’Neill could become the Crusaders’ 12th debutant when they host the Waratahs on Saturday afternoon, while Robertson can call on Sam Whitelock after he missed a month with an Achilles injury.

“We’re really pleased,” Robertson said. “With Scott [Barrett] having a rest this week, it’s a chance for him to step up and show his leadership skills. He’s been running around enough so it’s good to get him in.”

Crusaders v Waratahs

Saturday, 4.35pm, Orangetheory Stadium

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor (c), Kershawl Sykes-Martin.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Seb Cader. Reuben O’Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Chay Fiahki, Will Gualter.

Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Joey Walton, Mosese Tuipulotu, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon (c), Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Taleni Seu, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, David Porecki, Te Tera Faulkner.

Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Tom Lambert, Ned Hanigan, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Tane Edmed, Harry Wilson.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.