Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks get injury boost as Crusaders prop Joe Moody ruled out for Super Rugby Pacific season

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
Joe Moody will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with an ankle injury. Photo / Photosport

Joe Moody will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with an ankle injury. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders’ propping woes have them digging ever deeper into the position’s rare reserves, but their latest injury news is more positive for the All Blacks.

Joe Moody will sit out the rest of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport