George Bower was an integral part of the All Blacks last season. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks’ prop depth has taken a hit ahead of the World Cup with George Bower ruled out for the rest of the year.

Bower ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Crusaders’ clash with the Reds last month and coach Scott Robertson today confirmed the loosehead had undergone season-ending knee reconstruction surgery.

It was the same injury suffered by wing Sevu Reece, Bower’s flatmate, and added to the rotten injury luck Robertson’s side had experienced this season.

Bower’s absence will leave the All Blacks looking for another prop to take to France in September, with the 30-year-old having last year established himself an integral part of Ian Foster’s squad.

Bower made 11 of his 22 test appearances in 2022, the majority off the bench, but would now be unable to add to that number until 2024.

“He had an operation last week — it was successful,” Robertson said. “He’s mending well. Both him and Sevu, who live together, are on the rehab journey and on the way back.”

There is at least an end in sight to the injury woes that have forced Robertson to call on 40 players during his side’s first seven Super Rugby games.

The coach described Will Jordan as being “really close” to returning from the migraine-related illness that had kept him on the sidelines this season, with next week’s showdown against the table-topping Chiefs a possibility for the fullback.

“He trained well, but just wasn’t quite there. He’s working hard and not far away,” Robertson said. “It’s week by week, especially someone who’s had this for a period of time. You just work with them.

“It’s new, it’s a unique situation from a health point of view, so you just respect the week that’s in front of you and he wasn’t quite ready this week.”

It was a differing story for Sam Whitelock and Cullen Grace, however, with both named in the squad to face the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

Whitelock will start for the first time since fracturing his hand last month while Grace is set for his first action off the bench since suffering a shoulder injury 10 minutes into the Crusaders’ season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

“Cullen is great — when he first got the injury he thought it was going to be a lot longer, so he’s been excited,” Robertson said. “And Sam is Sam — you know what he’s like. He’d play every minute of every game if he could.

“For him being on the sideline has been quite tough, so it’s great to have them both back.”

Wing Leicester Fainga’anuku is another All Black close to a return after sitting out the win over Moana Pasifika earlier in the month, an absence that ended a run of seven tries in four games.

“It’s just his calves,” Robertson said. “We thought he was going to be right; there was every indication he was going to be right. I’d give him another week. He’s not far away.

Crusaders team to play Rebels:

Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod.

