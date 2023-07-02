New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson. Photo / photosport.nz

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has allayed concerns around the Nations Championship, saying the proposed tournament will be “fascinating” for the global game.

Sanzaar and the Six Nations announced on Saturday they would join forces in a new cross-hemisphere competition to be first played in 2026, attempting to add greater stakes to standard July and November test windows.

Six teams from each hemisphere will form an annual league, with the four Rugby Championship nations joined by two sides yet to be selected — likely Japan and Fiji.

The All Blacks, along with their southern cohort, will host three Six Nations teams at home in July before travelling north for three further fixtures in November. A grand final to determine a global champion has been proposed, but those plans still require work.

The tournament will be contested in alternating years without British and Irish Lions tours or World Cups already on the calendar, with Robinson hoping it would “create more meaning” in winters missing those showpiece events.

“We saw an opportunity to, every two years, do something interesting around bringing all the teams together,” he told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine. “We could create some more tension around those games in July and November and have a global champion at the end of it, in a slightly different format to what we see at the World Cup.

“It provides the fans something to [use to] compare the two hemispheres and how they’re tracking throughout the last six months of any given year. We think it would be fascinating and there will be some great storylines around it.

“Over time, hopefully it grows the strength and identity of a real competition.”

Robinson had been working closely with the Rugby Players’ Association to consider athlete welfare and said each team’s workload would remain the same in Nations Championship years, aside from the addition of a grand final.

Travel complications belong largely to the Northern Hemisphere sides given the different timezones they would encounter each July, but Robinson said those drawbacks would be outweighed by the benefits.

“Any opportunity for the best to be playing against the best, to have something meaningful associated with these games, will be something [the players] will be really excited about,” he said.

“When you look at the next five years for the All Blacks, with the Lions not long after the next World Cup, it’s a pretty exciting time for our players with the level of competition coming.”

That competition does not initially extend to the emerging nations outside of the new big 12, who will be left to face one another in a proposed second-tier competition.

The format and participants were yet to be confirmed, but Robinson stressed the emerging teams would not be altogether barred from the top table, with promotion and relegation between the two competitions hoped to be in place by 2030.

He said: “There’ll be a similar concept stood up as soon as reasonably possible — hopefully to hit 2026 as well — and that’ll give the emerging nations the opportunity to not only get more regular competition among themselves, but then step up and have that right to play promotion-relegation.”

Robinson said there had been strong interest from broadcasters and the new competitions would “create more value” across the global game. Financial considerations aside, he pointed to research showing fans had expressed a desire in the proposal, and it would not detract from the World Cup.

“We think there will still be a very distinctive feel to the World Cup,” he said. “They will be quite different in their dynamic and how they work — different format and different timescale.”