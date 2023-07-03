Damian McKenzie has started at fullback 22 times for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie is ready and willing to return to fullback is called upon for the All Blacks’ opening test of the year, as the side’s outside backs stocks have taken a hit.

Only four primary outside backs are making the trip to Argentina for Saturday’s test against the Pumas, with Crusaders duo Will Jordan (managing a “migrainous condition”) and Leicester Fainga’anuku (calf) not travelling.

Among the outside backs making the trip, Shaun Stevenson is the only fullback among them, however, there are several utility options to fill the role.

The utility options have been the preferred choice at fullback for Ian Foster in the past, with Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett and McKenzie the other options for the No 15 jersey. McKenzie has spent most of his career playing at fullback, but this year was deployed as the Chiefs’ primary first five-eighth and excelled in the role.

The Barrett brothers shared the fullback role on last year’s northern tour, with Beauden filling the role in two of the three tests, but form could see McKenzie get the nod - particularly given 22 of his 40 tests to date have been in the No 15 jersey.

“We’ve obviously got a couple of options there,” McKenzie said.

“Beauden’s played 15 and Shaun’s played there as well, I’ve also played a lot of 15 – not as much this year – but we’ve got options there. It’d be great to put my hand up for whatever position it is, and we’ll have to see what Foz is thinking next week.”

It would be a remarkable turnaround for Stevenson should he be called upon. The Chiefs fullback was overlooked for a spot in Foster’s initial 36-man squad but was included as injury cover for Mark Telea who will miss the start of the Rugby Championship.

With Jordan and Fainga’anuku staying home, Stevenson and Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo were with the group who flew out of Auckland on Sunday afternoon in their places.

“He’s had a great season, and thoroughly deserves to be on the plane to Argentina,” McKenzie said of Stevenson.

“Regardless of if he’s playing, he’s had a great week this week, and put his hand up to be an option next weekend. It’s great to have him on the plane.”

The All Blacks begin their road towards the Rugby World Cup away to the Pumas in Mendoza, with plenty of intrigue around the squad with several uncapped players among Foster’s first squad of the season.

“It’s exciting to be back in camp,” McKenzie said. “We had a good week this week, getting over a few things and getting back together as a group.

“To start the year off well in the international season is going to be really important.”

The All Blacks will have plenty of travel over the next month, returning home from Argentina to host the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15, before heading to Melbourne for the first Bledisloe Cup test on July 29.