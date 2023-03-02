Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Ian Foster’s decision to not contest the next All Blacks coaching appointment signals the end of an era that extends well beyond his long-standing influence on the team.

Foster’s connection to the All Blacks enters its 12th and final season after serving eight years as Steve Hansen’s assistant before assuming charge following the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat in Yokohama.

While the lone spotlight, to this point at least, has centered on Foster’s future and successor, his World Cup swansong appears set to instigate a major reset for the All Blacks.

Foster seizing the reins over Scott Robertson four years ago was another vote for continuity. As such, a large group of established management continued from Hansen’s largely successful term – just as they did from Sir Graham Henry’s passing of the baton to Hansen eight years earlier.

Any genuine regime change brings with it collateral damage.

By design or default, Jamie Joseph or Robertson’s accession to the All Blacks throne next year is likely to spark an overhaul within the wider All Blacks management not seen since Henry replaced John Mitchell 19 years ago.

When Foster smacked New Zealand Rugby twice publicly in the last week about the timing of their decision to appoint the next All Blacks coach by mid-April he was, in part, driven by a desire to fight for those around him.

Scott Robertson (L) and Jamie Joseph are the leading contenders for the vacant All Blacks coaching role. Photos / Photosport

Foster’s coaching staff altered drastically last year when he sacked assistants Brad Mooar and John Plumtree following the home series defeat to Ireland. Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan were ushered in as replacements, and they both swiftly initiated telling improvements.

Jason Ryan looms as sole survivor

Come next year forwards coach Ryan, who is contracted beyond the World Cup, could be the only incumbent assistant remaining in the All Blacks.

While Ryan worked as Robertson’s right-hand man for six years, claiming six titles at the Crusaders, he is believed to have met with Joseph in recent weeks, too.

Such is the technical and tactical transformation Ryan imparted on the All Blacks in the 10 tests he’s been involved, he shapes as an integral figure regardless of the next head coach.

Since Foster’s decision to stand aside, Schmidt has quickly been touted in many quarters as a head coaching contender.

The Herald understands, however, Schmidt is less than impressed by the way in which New Zealand Rugby have handled the appointment process, and he is therefore highly unlikely to challenge Robertson and Joseph or carry on with the All Blacks after the World Cup.

Schmidt worked with the Blues, alongside Leon MacDonald, last year and could potentially slide seamlessly into a similar role there if he wishes to remain connected to the New Zealand game.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Scott McLeod joined the All Blacks following Wayne Smith’s exit in 2017 as defence coach. McLeod has strong ties to Joseph and his lieutenant Tony Brown, with the trio working together at the Highlanders during the surge to their sole title in 2015. But with Robertson pushing his case for the top job there are no guarantees McLeod survives beyond this year, either.

Former All Blacks prop Greg Feek is highly regarded within Foster’s set-up after helping dramatically improve the front row, specifically Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot’s impressive performances after the Ireland series. Feek’s position, though, will also inevitably be under threat as change looms.

The potential cleanout could extend well beyond the coaching staff to the All Blacks wider management team.

Long-serving manager Darren Shand started with Henry in 2004 and has since continued, while mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka, who last month accepted a short-term consultancy role with English football giants Chelsea, has been ensconced within the All Blacks for 23 years after his promotion during Wayne Smith’s stint as head coach.

Uncertainty stretches to include strength and conditioning expert Nic Gill’s 16-year involvement, and the established nutritionist and physiotherapists.

Every coach prefers certain individuals whom they trust and tend to transition through their posts.

Eddie Jones, after Dave Rennie’s entire Wallabies assistant coaches exited in recent weeks, brought former NRL fullback Brett Hodgson with him from England to Australia. Jones also hired former AFL coach Neil Craig, the longtime advisor he put in charge of high performance when he joined England.

Prevailing sentiment within New Zealand Rugby is the All Blacks will benefit from a cultural shift, a fresh start, that Joseph or Robertson represent.

The ever-shifting test rugby landscape has taught us perceptions can alter rapidly, though.

While the World Cup result has been rendered irrelevant from the next All Blacks coaching appointment, it will significantly shape the context in which Foster and his extended team are ultimately viewed.

The immediate aftermath of Foster’s decision to not reapply for his role is likely to create something of a grieving period within the All Blacks inner sanctum as they come to terms with the realisation many members of the coaching and management will soon join several departing players in moving on following the World Cup.

With families and livelihoods to consider, some of those staff will start pondering their futures and lining up alternate jobs. Foster, in theory, could do likewise. Others may attempt to position themselves to carry on under Robertson or Joseph.

How this end of an era, backroom, behind the scenes, dynamic is managed will be telling in the coming months.