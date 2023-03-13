Ranked: The greatest All Blacks coaches of all time

The next five weeks will determine who will be the 29th All Blacks coach.... the greatest ongoing drama in New Zealand sport.

There are two guaranteed by-products of being an All Blacks coach - unyielding power and unrivalled scrutiny.

The right man for the job, and/or his shortcomings polarise the nation. It’s never been more evident than by the current situation.

Ian Foster was judged the right man to lead the All Blacks in 2023, but not in 2024.

From Mains to Smith, Wyllie to Hansen, Lochore to Hart, Phil Gifford looks back on the history of the role - and who did it best.