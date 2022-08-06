Ian Foster, coach of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has found the silver lining in the All Blacks' worst defeat to South Africa in 94 years.

Foster praised his team's performance in their 26-10 loss to South Africa at Mbombela Stadium, their worst since losing 17-0 to the Boks in 1928.

A fifth defeat from their last six tests leaves Foster one match – at Ellis Park next week - to save his job, but he still managed to find the positives in his post-match interview.

"In many ways it was probably our best performance of the year," Foster said. "I think we really did well at the lineouts, we defended their drives, we didn't get any calls in that first half but our defence was really strong.

"It was a game dominated by defence and dominated by a couple of high ball errors."

The Boks stuck to their unimaginative kick-heavy, forward-dominated blueprint and executed it to perfection. The All Blacks knew it was coming – and still had few answers.

"I'm really proud of the effort," said Foster. "They played a really clinical game. We just couldn't quite make the opportunities stick."

Asked if there was enough progress shown since the Ireland series, Foster said it was hard to explain.

"I think so. It's hard to explain that. We've been working really hard. Obviously there's a lot of pressure around the team at the moment but everyone feels that.

"So it's a matter of trying to deal with that and still encourage people to execute and play with a smile on their face. It ain't easy to be honest and we know the pressure – that's pretty clear and obvious."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said the All Blacks didn't really throw a punch.

"It's a damn challenging time at the moment," said Cane. "We're working. We're working damn hard to try and get a few parts of our game right but that first half we didn't really throw a punch.

"I thought we absorbed them pretty well and we gave ourselves a good shot going into that second half but we couldn't get enough momentum going, largely due to Malcolm Marx over the pill.

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa and Beauden Barrett of New Zealand during the New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks rugby union match at Mbombela Stadium. Photosport.co.nz

"We were really up for this game. It's an honour to play the Springboks in their backyard and they were very good tonight. They played their brand of footy which can suffocate you if you're not good enough to take the high balls.

"I thought we defended the mauls well but we didn't take the high ball well enough or defend at the breakdown. They played well.

"It's not like there's a lack of belief or effort or hard work trying to get us on the right track but it's a very challenging time. We've got another week here. We've got to get back on the horse and start chipping away."

An ugly incident in the 75th minute when Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse wiped out Beauden Barrett in the air – the All Blacks playmaker tumbling to the turf and landing on his head – marred the conclusion to this match.

Arendse received a red card and should spend a lengthy period on the sideline for his careless challenge. Fortunately, Barrett was not seriously injured.

"We're going to have another look at them chucking bodies at us in the air," said Foster. "Pretty frustrated with that. The one in the first half we weren't very happy with and certainly that last one was very dangerous. That's part of the game we've got to sort out.

"If they're going to chuck bodies up and throw people at people in the air – it's a very hard thing to deal with.

"That's the game. We missed one and they scored. That gave them the early momentum."