All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says sentiments shared by departing coach Ian Foster about New Zealand Rugby’s process to find the next All Blacks coach mirror that of a number of players.

On Wednesday, Foster released a statement to confirm he would not be seeking reappointment for the role he has held since late 2019, voicing his frustration and disappointment at the way New Zealand Rugby have gone about their process to select the person to lead the team from 2024.

His comments came after NZR confirmed they would be announcing his successor in the next four-to-six weeks, after having already indicated they would be breaking tradition and appointing someone prior to the World Cup rather than after it.

Coaches – current and prospective – have constantly been pressed on the issue while NZR remained tight-lipped on proceedings, and Cane told the Herald it had been frustrating the way things had unfolded.

“Not just players, but I think everyone might be a little bit over how long it’s been playing out publicly with different things here and there. But the fact that the decision’s been made, now everyone can move on and know what’s happening,” Cane said.

“Whether individuals agree or disagree with the decision or the process, that’s neither here nor there now. It’s been made and you just move forward with it.”

Foster’s decision to not seek reappointment takes one outcome away from the situation, with many believing the choice now lies between Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph in finding Foster’s successor for the top job, while Joe Schmidt’s name has also been linked to it.

Cane said whatever the decision, the All Blacks 2023 season, culminating in the World Cup in Paris, won’t be too impacted as long as NZR’s process doesn’t drag on too long.

“We know now a decision has been made so we can just worry now about focusing on this season and what’s ahead, which [for me] is Chiefs season right now.

“As long as these appointments don’t carry on too late into the year, then I think come All Blacks season, as long as coaches and management know what the future looks like for them and can just focus on doing their jobs to the best of their abilities, it should be fine.”

Cane has come into the new season in strong form as he looks to cement his position for another World Cup campaign with the All Blacks, leading the Chiefs to an impressive opening win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

It was the perfect start for a side looking to capitalise on their consistency and potential in 2023.

“I think we’ve got a really good team, a lot of continuity in the squad, coaching and management which is something we haven’t had for a wee while – probably since Dave Rennie’s era.

“I’m excited about this season and what we can achieve at the Chiefs, and then we’ll know what’s ahead in terms of the All Blacks. I had a big off-season and put in lots of work, so I’ve hopefully put myself in the best shape to have a good Super Rugby season and take that into the internationals.”

While there is continuity in the squad in terms of a year-to-year view, coach Clayton McMillan has been forced into some changes to the starting side for their round-two clash against Moana Pasifika as part of the Super Round in Melbourne this weekend.

Midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown was forced off after 48 minutes against the Crusaders after sustaining a left ankle injury and is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks, while loosehead prop Aidan Ross will miss the game due to a calf niggle. Rameka Poihipi and Ollie Norris will start in their places.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, John Ryan, Laghlan McWhannell, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Ngatungane Punivai.