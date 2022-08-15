After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

After five losses from their last six tests, including three defeats in a row, and with unwanted records mounting, the All Blacks summoned their brilliant best to snap their funk and bring the world champions down to earth. Video / Sky Sport

A British rugby writer has praised Ian Foster and assistant Jason Ryan for helping lead the All Blacks' turnaround against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

Writing for The Telegraph, rugby journalist Steffan Thomas said "it turns out the demise of the All Blacks has been greatly exaggerated".

"Whether this famous victory will result in a stay of execution for under-fire head coach Ian Foster remains unclear but what we do know is the All Blacks have found a way to win big games again," Thomas wrote.

"Foster will happily take the credit for this remarkable result after copping so much flak but don't underestimate the impact of new forwards guru Jason Ryan."

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan. Photo / Photosport

Thomas said Ryan was instrumental in improving the All Blacks' maul defence and scrum, while Foster's decision to start inexperienced props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax was a "masterstroke".

"Despite losing 26-10 in the first test, New Zealand's maul defence was significantly better than it had been in the Ireland series, but it reached perfection at Ellis Park, and was the difference between winning and losing this test match.

"The set-piece was another area which dramatically improved from the first test, and this has also got Ryan's fingerprints all over it.

"Foster's decision to hand the relatively inexperienced props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax starts proved to be a masterstroke. From the very first scrum the All Blacks were rock solid - not giving an inch."

Thomas also praised All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who he says received "unfair" criticism, for his performance at the breakdown in the second test.

"Whereas in the past winning turnovers might have been the job of one player it is now far more of a collective effort which is why it was ludicrous to pin all the blame on Cane.

"New Zealand were unable to slow South Africa's attacking ball down in the first test, but the selection of the physical Shannon Frizell aided Cane's efforts at the breakdown. Cane was very effective at slowing the Springboks down in this area, and the Chiefs man is a player who does the unseen dirty work which rarely results in plaudits."

Sam Cane and the All Blacks celebrate with the Freedom Cup after beating the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Thomas labelled Richie Mo'unga, who was handed his first starting role at first-five for the All Blacks at Ellis Park, as "world class" and a "better outside-half" than Beauden Barrett.

"The omission of Richie Mo'unga for the Ireland series, and the first South African test would have baffled those who follow both Super Rugby and the All Blacks on a consistent basis. Up to this point, Foster had kept faith with the mercurial Beauden Barrett. There is no doubt whatsoever surrounding Barrett's ability as a rugby player, but Mo'unga is the better outside-half. The Crusaders playmaker is himself a mercurial talent and is in many ways a carefree spirit but he has a better balance in his game, and can also be pragmatic when needed.

"He's an outrageous talent who can make impossible things happen but it's his decision making, game management, and the balance in his game with regards to when to attack and when to be cautious which has propelled him into the world-class bracket."

Thomas also believed the All Blacks managed to turn the Springboks' kicking game into a weakness, thanks to Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett's work under the high ball.

"It was obvious the Springboks thought the New Zealand back three would be suspect under the high ball. In both tests, the world champions employed the rather unusual tactic of the number nine opting for a long up and under when deep inside New Zealand's half. This worked a treat last weekend, but it backfired this time around.

"Will Jordan was superb under the high ball as was Jordie Barrett, and the All Blacks didn't just deal with the up and under they were able to turn it into attacking opportunities.

"The Springboks had run out of ideas and were outthought over the course of the 80 minutes."