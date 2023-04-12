Moana Pasifika players huddle. Photo / Photosport

Impressive Moana Pasifika star could have a big decision ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup. But All Blacks buzz around the player throws doubt on Moana Pasifika’s role in developing players for Pacific Island teams. Elijah Fa’afiu reports.

Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua could find himself in the middle of a three-way tug-of-war ahead of the Rugby World Cup in September.

The 28-year-old is eligible to play for New Zealand, Samoa and Fiji, but he’s yet to commit his allegiance.

A valiant effort against the defending champion Crusaders in round seven — where he carried the ball 11 times for nearly 70 metres and beat six defenders — has him knocking on the door of All Blacks selection, despite his side being winless after seven weeks.

Coach Aaron Mauger says he supports Aumua in any international decision he makes.

“Levi’s been clear from the start that he wasn’t too sure. When we contracted him last year, he just really wanted to focus on playing Super Rugby and establish himself as a Super Rugby player.

“Ultimately, it’s his choice at the end of the day and we’ll support him either way, however that unfolds.”

Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua in action against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Behind Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, it’s an open race for the remaining World Cup spots in the midfield, with Aumua and Billy Proctor among the dark horses to sneak in on a plane to France.

Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are hampered with injury, while Jack Goodhue and David Havili are looking to build steam again having recently returned from the sidelines.

This season, Aumua ranks in Super Rugby’s top 10 in carries (64), clean breaks (eight) and metres carried (564), and has beaten the third-most defenders (37) in the competition behind his Moana Pasifika teammate Timoci Tavatavanawai and Blues winger Mark Telea.

But it’s the subtle changes in his game that’s impressed Mauger.

“We know what his strengths are, he’s a very powerful man but his distribution’s getting a lot better — that’s pre-contact, not just in the contact or through contact.

“He’s seeing space and communicating really well, both sides of the ball, so those are the little things that help the people around him shine as well.”

Aumua was a member of last year’s All Blacks XV on their tour of Europe — an indication he’s been on the radar of New Zealand selectors.

“If there’s any talk of future honours, it’s the performances that really take care of those other things and you can’t control what happens there, so I don’t think there’s any added pressure on him, it doesn’t seem to be affecting him anyway,” Mauger said.

It calls into question whether the Tasman Mako being in the All Blacks mix is a backward step for Moana Pasifika and their mandate of providing a pathway for players to represent Samoa and Tonga.

Levi Aumua during an All Blacks XV training session last year. Photo / Photosport

Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua was critical of Aumua’s selection last in year to the New Zealand XV, saying it was a signal New Zealand Rugby will continue to plunder Pacific Island player stocks.

Moana Pasifika’s rookie season in Super Rugby led to nearly 30 players being selected for Samoa and Tonga’s end-of-year tour squads.

But Mauger understands it’ll be a balancing act if players pursue other international opportunities.

“I think we’ve got to be aware that a lot of our Pasifika men grow up in New Zealand and a lot of them over the years have grown up to be All Blacks.

“We’re certainly trying to change the narrative or create a different opportunity for our people as well, so I think we’re going to have to navigate that space as it comes to us.”

Building a pipeline of talent for the second-year franchise remains a tall task, with Moana Pasifika finishing last in the under-20s tournament more than a fortnight ago.

“I think the U20s is a good indication of the talent that’s available. That team was put together at the last minute to go and compete against established academy kids from the other franchises, so it’s all pretty new,” Mauger said.

“The sustainability for Moana Pasifika is in the development space — 16-20 years old, creating the professional habits, building an understanding of what it’s like to be a professional and we have so much cultural capital there for us too to really draw on as well that other teams don’t have.

“It’s just finding the blend at that early age and if we can get that part right, which is certainly the ambition, then we’ve got a lot more battle-ready and prepared pros when they get their first contract.”