All Blacks: Beauden Barrett's 'golden advice' from Eddie Jones

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has revealed he received "golden" advice from England coach Eddie Jones who also works as a consultant at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath.

Barrett has been playing for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan's Top League competition as he takes a sabbatical from Super Rugby.

"Eddie has had a little bit to do with Suntory rugby and he's been so good for me with my dealings with him," Barrett told media.

"When he does have something to tell me, they are like little pieces of gold. His understanding of the game is exceptional.

"He's been involved a fair bit, certainly at the start of the season. He was over in January for a couple of weeks and he is over now. He spends a lot of time with the coaches but also runs some training and some drills. When he is here, he is always around giving players' feedback whether on the field in instant feedback or whether after training when we are having lunch. He is very valuable when he is here.

"He's in all day. If you walk past him, there's always a rugby conversation whether it's feedback or whether it is what about this or do you see that. He is like that with all the players. He certainly has a wealth of knowledge.

"He has been around and understands rugby and genuinely knows that he is great for Suntory and in his advisory role is to the coaches and players."

The Telegraph's chief rugby writer Mick Cleary said the revelation that Jones was assisting a player from another nation was a 'PR calamity'.

"We are not asking for Jones to be wearing sackcloth and ashes, begging forgiveness. The man's track record cuts him plenty of slack. But it will stick in the craw for England fans to hear Barrett speaking of how 'involved,' Jones has been, trading 'exceptional,' rugby intel," Clearly wrote in a column.

"Wouldn't it have been more uplifting to have heard such words coming from the mouth of a Marcus Smith at Harlequins or a Joe Simmonds at Exeter, two fly-halves in far more need of insight and advice than a two times winner of World Player of the Year?"

"It is impossible to imagine the New Zealand union allowing Steve Hansen during his tenure as All Blacks head coach the scope to come to England and pass on tips to Owen Farrell. The Kiwis guard their intellectual property with Fort Knox zeal. Or to envisage Gareth Southgate doing a session with Kylian Mbappe at PSG ahead of the Euros," Clearly added.

Jones retained the full support of his employers last week after a review of England's fifth-place finish in the defense of its Six Nations title.

Jones, who accepted a contract extension a year ago to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, was under pressure to hold his job after England was fifth in the tournament for the second time on his watch. Previously, England hadn't fared so badly in the tournament since the mid-1980s.

Just three months after winning the delayed 2020 championship, England lost to Scotland at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years, conceded 40 points for the first time to Wales in another defeat, and fell to Ireland. England beat only France and Italy at home.

Jones left for Japan after the post-Six Nations review.

An RFU spokesperson told the Telegraph: "Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years. We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU. He provides consultancy in his holidays and this role is in no way a conflict with his England team priorities."