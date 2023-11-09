Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

Beauden Barrett’s time in the black jersey might not be up yet.

New Zealand Rugby today revealed that the 32-year-old looks set to sign a multiyear deal through to 2027.

In February, Barrett announced he had signed with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz – with Aaron Smith also committing to a long-term contract – but today’s revelation means he could be available for the All Blacks in 2024.

Speaking to media today, New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum confirmed they were in conversations with Barrett around a potential multi-year contract with NZR.

“Nothing’s quite finalised, but that’s certainly the intention. If we end up in a position where he plays at Toyota and then is returning to New Zealand Rugby for the second half of 2024, then yes, he would be available for the All Blacks in 2024. That’s on the basis that he signs a multi-year contract.”

Lendrum did not mention the potential length of the contract, but it is expected that the deal would run through to after the 2027 World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby head of men’s high performance Mike Anthony said the opportunity to come back is “what [Barrett] wants to do.”

“Like some of our other senior pros, it’s the chance to head away and get a sabbatical then come back.”

Barrett has been a fixture in the All Blacks squad for more than a decade after making his debut in 2012 and was named World Rugby Player of the Year back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

Under former All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s regime, Barrett was most often deployed as a fullback, however, with Richie Mo’unga now also playing his rugby offshore, the No.10 jersey has emerged as an area of interest with the Super Rugby Pacific squads announced today.

Of the All Blacks’ first five-eighths options at the Rugby World Cup, only Damian McKenzie will be playing in Super Rugby next season. Stephen Perofeta (3), Brett Cameron (1) and Josh Ioane (1) are the only other primary No. 10s playing in New Zealand next season who have test experience.

Anthony highlighted it as an area where NZR were hopeful to see some of the upcoming players begin to emerge as bona fide test options for incoming coach Scott Robertson.

“With Richie Mo’unga going, Beauden going on a sabbatical, Damian obviously played 10 a lot for the Chiefs, but there’s some really good young talent – Taha Kemara, Cam Millar, people like that - who are going to get an opportunity in Super Rugby. Tens probably, at this stage, the position that certainly will be of interest through Super Rugby for Razor and his team to track.”

In a further surprise, the Crusaders announced that 85-test All Black Codie Taylor will not be available for the start of the Super Rugby season, opting to take a non-playing sabbatical for the majority of the 2024 season.

In a statement, the Crusaders said, “He’s been away from home for an extended period recently and the Crusaders fully respect and support him taking this time. Codie’s expected to be available for selection for the last few rounds of the ‘24 season.”

It comes after All Blacks and Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea announced last month he will take an offshore playing break in 2024 before returning to rugby in New Zealand.

He will return in June 2024 and play through until the end of the 2025 season.

“I’m excited to be joining the Kobelco Kobe Steelers after the 2023 rugby season,” Savea said.

“Although it’s far away, it’s nice to have clarity in what I’m doing and I think this change, for a short period of time, will do me and my family good. Playing in Japan is going to be an awesome experience and I’m ready to embrace their beautiful culture. I can’t wait to meet all the Kobe fans at the games and connect with everyone.”

Former Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell is another All Black that could return to New Zealand shores.

If All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan had his way, Frizell would be ensconced in the All Blacks for many years to come but he has signed what is thought to be a one-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus, who are coached by former Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder.

Meanwhile, Dane Coles has at least one more stop before he hops off the rugby train – he was due to retire after the Rugby World Cup in France – as Japan’s Top League champions Kubota Spears Funabashi announced his signing late last month.