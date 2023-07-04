67 days.

The number of days between when you’re probably reading this – accounting for timezones – and when the All Blacks run out of the Stade de France tunnel for the opening game of the Rugby World Cup.

That’s slightly shorter than it took the first Covid lockdown to fully lift in New Zealand (75 days), slightly longer than Liz Truss’ tenure as UK prime minister last year (49 days).

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan isn’t into talking about how big his side’s five pre-World Cup games will be as they tune up for their September 9 kickoff against hosts France in Paris.

For him it’s finer than games, it’s down to 24 hour periods and how they tick each one off.

Speaking to NZME from the team hotel’s balcony overlooking Mendoza, Ryan was asked how vital each test, beginning with this Sunday morning’s match against Argentina, is in their World Cup preparations.

“Every game is vital. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing our jobs and execute our own role. We often hear people say we want to do something special, for me doing something special is doing your own job.”

As part of that, Ryan underlines how the Super Rugby standard and intensity simply won’t be good enough as they kick-off their campaign this weekend – not even close in fact.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan. Photo / Photosport

It’s a timely reminder, coming just over a week after the sapping Super Rugby final won by the Crusaders over the Chiefs, in a game remarked as being close to test match intensity. Ryan knows all about that level during his time with the Crusaders until last year, but says franchise and domestic rugby just isn’t the same as test rugby.

“It’s totally different. You often hear people say a final was up there with test matches. It’s actually nothing near it.

“It’s a test of character, test of pressure and, and a test of mindset. That is why they’re called test matches. I think that word gets thrown around too loosely from club coaches and players. I’m probably guilty of it myself. But test matches are special and, we’re looking forward to this one.”

For a brief period of time, playing in Argentina became a more familiar part of the New Zealand rugby fabric with the Jaguares in Super Rugby and the Pumas firmly ensconced in the Rugby Championship, but Covid put an end to the Jaguares and also for a couple of years Argentina’s home rugby games in a reshaped tournament, meaning this is the All Blacks’ first and only visit of the World Cup cycle – and their first ever visit to Mendoza for a test match.

Ryan says they are embracing the change of scenery.

“We’ve talked about how good it is to come into a nation like Argentina where they’re just so passionate. The crowd is probably going to be a mix of Lautoka in Fiji, Hamilton and overseas where we’ve played in Ellis Park and the French environments.”

And you can forget the All Blacks using the loss in Christchurch last year and follow-up win the next week in Hamilton for any pointers as to what they need to get right.

Ryan says it’s a new season and new competition so there’s not much looking back. Especially as 67 days will soon become 66.