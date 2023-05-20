Will Jordan missed the first 10 rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific season. Photo / Getty Images

When Will Jordan reflects on 2023, timing will be a recurring theme of his journey.

It has been an uncertain year for the All Blacks and Crusaders fullback as he fought to get back on the field after a migraine-related condition kept him sidelined.

It was initially put down to an inner-ear issue and Jordan missed the All Blacks northern tour due to migraine symptoms. But when he remained unavailable for the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Crusaders provided an updated diagnosis and one that had no concrete timeline for return.

“When you have a bit of uncertainty around what’s happening, it can be a bit of a struggle mentally,” Jordan said of his situation. “But I had a great plan in place with the medical team and my family, and I was just trying to take it day by day.

“I had faith that it was always going to come right, it was just a matter of when that was going to be. So, just taking the pressure off, not trying to overachieve with it and I think the slow nature of it, whilst a little bit frustrating at the time, ultimately was good to be able to get back to play.”

Jordan missed the opening 10 rounds of the season, returning for the Crusaders’ week-11 clash against the Western Force. Carrying for well over 100m and assisting on a couple of tries in a 57-minute stint, it was a big tick for the 25-year-old.

On Friday night, he played a starring role in the Crusaders’ 41-7 win over Moana Pasifika in Auckland. In his second-straight 80-minute performance, Jordan was fearless in taking the ball into contact and showed signs he is on the right path to finding his best again.

But that level of play will take some time yet to find, with his timing on the field being one area in particular Jordan is working on improving.

“It’s nice to have a bit of flow. Being out for a while, it’s been a little bit tough trying to find the timing again but I feel like with each week I’m sort of growing with that. Plenty of heavy collisions out there, so it was good to get through it.

“There’s been a bit of rust, a few timing [issues], but I think I’m just growing with it each week. I’ve been able to get a few nice touches each game, a few work-ons as well, so, I’ll just keep building.”

While it was a lengthy stint on the sidelines, time is now on Jordan’s side in his bid for higher honours throughout the year - ideally culminating in a spot in the All Blacks World Cup squad.

The Crusaders will be in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, meaning they will have at least another three games in which Jordan seems likely to feature.

While Fergus Burke has done a good job at the back in Jordan’s place, his return adds another threat to the Crusaders’ attack and gives them a welcome boost as they head toward to knockout stages of the competition.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said it had been good to see Jordan back in a position where he was able to play, and he has no doubts the star fullback would get back to his best.

“I’m pleased,” Robertson said of Jordan’s comeback. “He’s just trying to get his rhythm, he’s just getting his hands on the ball and, he’s had such a long time out, he’s finding his feet and getting better and better and better with all the performances that he has.

“Look, a couple of touches he would have taken back, but there’s some magical touches of Will Jordan just to break those tackles and his time onto the ball. It’s coming for him.”