Rieko Ioane admits to being torn between staying or leaving NZ Rugby. Photo / Getty

Rieko Ioane is on the verge of determining his future beyond the World Cup.

The All Blacks and Blues centre is off contract this year and with several enticing offers from overseas clubs on the table, a major career juncture looms.

Last month one report from Australia claimed Ioane had signed for the Ricoh Black Rams in Japan next year. Ioane was quick to dismiss that suggestion, saying at the time: “I haven’t seen anything. That’s news to me.”

Alongside the likes of Scott Barrett, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ethan Blackadder, Ioane is a leading retention priority for New Zealand Rugby in a World Cup year where a typically hefty contingent of veteran All Blacks — and 28-year-old playmaker Richie Mo’unga — will depart following the global tournament.

Ioane may ponder a sabbatical option following the World Cup, such as Ardie Savea’s six-month stint with Kobe in 2024, but the previously common one-year sojourns are fast dwindling as Japanese clubs, which can now only contract three capped foreign players per team, reconsider the value of those superficial short-term ventures.

That changing landscape leaves Mo’unga’s lucrative three-year Japanese deal as the prevailing offers for elite All Blacks in the Top League market.

At this point in his career New Zealand Rugby can’t afford to lose Ioane. The 25-year-old, 59-test centre is a drawcard who will only continue to develop and mature.

As negotiations with the national body reach the pointy end, Ioane has a long-term offer to remain at home. The Herald understands he is likely to re-sign with the Blues and All Blacks if terms can be agreed but, as it stands, the gap in annual earning potential between New Zealand and Japan is around $500,000 gross.

While reluctant to discuss the topic, Ioane shared the torn deliberations on his future.

“Richie and Ardie have spoken of the opportunities abroad. It’s weighing that up with being at home, being with your family, playing for your country. There’s a lot of things to consider. We know rugby is not forever and it’s about setting up my family and loved ones,” Ioane told the Herald this week as the Blues prepare their attempt to rebound from a deflating second round loss to the Brumbies.

“The future I’m not too sure what it holds but I have the right support team with mum, dad, my partner and everyone I need to make the decision, which I want to get sorted sooner rather than later so we can play some footy.”

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane in action against England last year. Photo / Getty

Should he recommit to New Zealand rugby beyond this year, Ioane could target a third World Cup and the chance to cement his legacy by becoming an All Blacks centurion.

“I have my personal drivers which I sort of keep to myself. My motivations have changed since I was 17 until now. One day you want to be this, the next you want to be that. It’s about where my headspace is at the moment. I’m pretty happy with life as is but I still need to take into account my family and what’s best for them.”

Ioane doesn’t need anyone reminding him about the pass he should have given to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last week, when his midfield partner loomed outside him unmarked early in the second half of 25-20 defeat in Melbourne.

Yet after switching from wing to centre, where he has started 20 tests for the All Blacks, Ioane knows his potential to own the position for many years to come.

“I owe Roger a thousand dollars for not passing that ball on Sunday which I haven’t heard the end of. I know I’m nowhere near the complete product which excites me. I’m hoping to be firing at the right end of the season so I’m tracking towards that.

“I feel as though I play the centre role a bit different to most of the other 13s going around. I’m always growing, always looking to evolve.”

As for the Blues, Ioane is confident they can immediately respond against the Savea-less Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday after the Brumbies exposed their scrum, breakdown and maul defence following a dominant opening win over the Highlanders.

“Last week wasn’t us. We were bitterly disappointed with the performance we put out there. That’s not what this team is about. We felt as though we lost the game ourselves rather than anything else.

“We tasted early defeat last year as well so it’s about how we prepare now and looking at the Hurricanes because if we put out anything like we did last Sunday, we’re definitely going to be in for a long night.

“It’s always good times playing the Canes. I’ve got plenty of close mates from the All Blacks in there and that’s why you don’t want to lose to them. If we lose to the Hurricanes, I’ll never hear the end of it from TJ [Perenara]. We know how competitive they are. They’re real contenders this year. We’re looking forward to the challenge and righting a few wrongs after last week.”