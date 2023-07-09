Beauden Barrett celebrates his try with Damian McKenzie. Photo / photosport.nz

Phil Gifford presents his seven talking points from a great weekend for New Zealand rugby teams.

FEEL THE EARTH MOVE

Giants of the game will run onto Mt Smart on Saturday, when the All Blacks face South Africa.

The All Blacks were imperious in the 41-12 hiding of Argentina in Mendoza, and so were the Springboks as they whipped Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.

After the traditional form book being overturned in the last couple of years, I feel that the usual order of international rugby rankings is about to be restored.

How seriously the Springboks are taking the Mt Smart test has been demonstrated by the fact they took a punt on flying some of their best players, like lock Eben Etzebeth and halfback Faf de Klerk, in a week early, playing some subs against Australia.

For the All Blacks? After three seasons of often vicious scrutiny, there’s a chance next weekend to show they’re good enough to be a threat at the World Cup in France.

SUDDENLY SPOILT FOR CHOICE

After a heart-stopping chargedown of his first kick, Damian McKenzie settled into a dynamic, effective groove at first-five against the Pumas, while Beauden Barrett played at fullback with the panache that first made him a star on the world scene.

Given that Richie Mo’unga has grown into a masterful ringmaster at first-five, there are now great options for head coach Ian Foster when it comes to decision makers at first receiver.

JASE THE ACE

As impressive as the backs were against Argentina, the basis of the All Blacks victory lay with a pack that continues to thrive under the direction of Jason Ryan.

Without the experience of the 243 tests Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick bring to the table, in the first 40 minutes the forwards dominated every aspect.

Ryan has turned the All Blacks scrum, which a couple of years ago looked shaky, into a lethal weapon.

PRAISE THE LORD

By rights lock Josh Lord, starting a test for just the second time, and having hardly played since May last year after an horrendous knee injury, should have been ring rusty in Mendoza.

Instead he played 51 minutes of such high quality a future as a rock in the middle of the All Blacks scrum beckons.

It’s a help that he’s a giant. At 2.03m, he’s a fraction taller than Whitelock, and just a centimetre shorter than Retallick. But, more importantly, he has an attitude, and ball winning skills, that make the test arena look like his natural habitat.

Jordie Barrett crosses for a try. Photo / photosport.nz

HE WEARS IT WELL

Jordie Barrett at second-five, rather than at fullback, was a point of contention as late as last year inside the All Blacks camp. There were concerns his upright running style might be a target for the crash tacklers who abound in test match rugby.

Barrett won’t be the only one grateful for the fact that he now looks settled in the All Blacks midfield. He’s not a cannonball as the great Ma’a Nonu was, but his size, strength and pace, and his liking for the second-five position, make him a powerful presence in the attacking line.

FAST EDDIE LOBS A BALL ABOVE THE NET. IT GETS SMASHED

Eddie Jones excelled even by his own headline-grabbing standards when, nine days before the Wallabies played South Africa in Pretoria, he told Aussie journalists at Sydney airport that “I’m hoping for their best team. I don’t want to take down a half-baked Springbok team.”

A cynical South African reporter asked if Eddie, after his Wallabies were thrashed by the half-baked mob, was now glad Australia didn’t face the best Boks line-up. Witty repartee was sadly lacking in Eddie’s response. I’m sorry Eddie, but calling a guy a smartarse twice isn’t twice as clever.

JOY TO THE WORLD

Meanwhile, on the bright side of the road, the Black Ferns kept running for space in their test with Canada in Ottawa, and eventually, after the home side fought gallantly, the tries started rolling in, and so did a 52-21 victory.

Call me parochial by all means, but I’ll never get sick of seeing a New Zealand team playing, as the Black Ferns do, wonderfully enterprising footy and dominating opponents.