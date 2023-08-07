As the only local in the All Blacks World Cup squad, Brodie Retallick received a rousing roar in Napier when Richie McCaw announced the veteran lock’s presence in the contingent for France.

Retallick’s entrance to the stage, though, as he hobbled up the stairs, confirmed fears he will be forced into another late start to the pinnacle tournament – just as he was four years ago.

Retallick and Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor suffered significant knee injuries in the first half of the All Blacks’ comeback win over the Wallabies in Dunedin last Saturday. While Ennor has been ruled out of the global showpiece, the All Blacks are hopeful Retallick will recover for the business end.

As he prepares to sign off his All Blacks career in France, the 32-year-old has, therefore, been included alongside locks Sam Whitelock Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i.

Despite suffering a blow to his posterior cruciate ligament, Retallick is confident he will miss only the All Blacks warm-up test with the Springboks at Twickenham, their opening World Cup assignment against France in Paris on September 8 and, possibly, their second pool fixture a week later against Namibia. Time will tell whether that recovery timeframe comes to fruition.

“It’s not ideal and it’s a little big ginger,” Retallick conceded ahead of his third World Cup. “It’s early days and I’m going on what the doctor says but hopefully by the second pool game, at worst the third, I’ll be ready to go and available. The plan is to start running in a couple of weeks.

“I knew when the cleanout happened it wasn’t right. I tried to play on for a little bit but it is what it is.”

Retallick is no stranger to working his way back to fitness at World Cups. Four years ago, in Japan, he missed the All Blacks pool victories over the Springboks and Canada before returning for their third group-stage win against Namibia.

“I’ve been here before with my shoulder in 2019 so I’ll be on the road to rehab again.”

Brodie Retallick gets treatment during the win over the Wallabies. Photo / photosport.nz

The All Blacks opted against including additional second-rowers in their 33-man squad, with blindside Shannon Frizell deemed sufficient cover after he started at lock for the Highlanders this season.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster hinted Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau, who missed selection after scoring on debut against the Wallabies in Dunedin but will travel to London alongside halfback Brad Weber and Canterbury hooker George Bell as pre-World Cup injury cover, could feature at Twickenham to manage the load on the other three locks.

“I don’t know the exact timetable. It’s pretty unlikely he’ll be available round one, maybe round two,” Foster said of Retallick’s prognosis. “It’s one of those things you get a broad range and you don’t really know. We’re really confident with him. He comes back well from injuries. He’s had experience of doing that. It’s a no-brainer for us that he comes on board.”

Ennor’s late absence paved the way for David Havili’s recall as the only player in the squad who is yet to play for the All Blacks this season. After returning from a hamstring injury for Tasman last Friday night, Havili timed his comeback to book his ticket to his first World Cup.

“It’s been a tough couple of months for me but I’m ready to rip in,” Havili said. “I gave myself a chance by playing for Tasman and showing I’m fit. I’m looking forward to the opportunity and I’m grateful to be here. It’s been awesome to see this team play so well. Over the last couple of years it hasn’t gone to plan or the way we wanted to but you can see the hard work and what the coaches are doing behind the scenes paying off.”