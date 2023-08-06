Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad: Big names could miss out, late injury causes serious doubt

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
The All Blacks secure a win 23-20 for the second Bledisloe Cup test match against the Wallabies. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier analyses who is set to make the All Blacks 33-man World Cup squad - and the big-name players who could cruelly miss out.

Late injuries could play a significant role in shaping the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport