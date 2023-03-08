All Blacks' Scott Barrett in action against England. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks forward Scott Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2025.

The Crusaders captain has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain in Christchurch for Super Rugby Pacific while being aligned with Taranaki at provincial level.

“I am excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Taranaki for two more years,” Barrett said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent these teams which I love playing for.”

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson added: “Scott is well-respected by team-mates, management and fans across the game. We’ve watched him grow into a leader at all levels and are delighted to continue working alongside him.”

Since making his All Blacks debut in 2016, Barrett has amassed 58 test appearances and is one of the most consistent performers on the international stage.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said: “This is fantastic news for the All Blacks. Scott Barrett has become a massive contributor on and off the park, and to have his commitment past the Rugby World Cup is a real boost.”

Crusaders coach Scott Roberston is quick to highlight how Barrett’s qualities have contributed to their unprecedented success in Super Rugby, saying the 29-year-old is an “incredible player with the skills of a coach” and that his understanding of the game is what sets him apart.

“For club and country Scott Barrett committing through until the end of 2025 is huge,” added Robertson. “His experience, the respect and mana he has in every team he plays for, makes him a massive asset.

“He’s got the ability to be one of the greats of our game. He is a true Crusader.”