Sevu Reece and George Bower have both been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup. Photosport

World Cup heartbreak for 22-test All Blacks prop George Bower.

The Crusaders forward has undergone surgery for an ACL injury suffered against the Reds last month.

Coach Scott Robertson has confirmed the worst today saying Bower will miss the entire 2023 season. Crusaders wing and All Blacks teammate Sevu Reece incurred a similar fate earlier in the season.

“He had an ACL reconstruction. He’s mending well. Both he and Sevu will have to get on the rehab journey back here,” Robertson said in a media session today.

Bower was a crucial part of the All Blacks squad last season making 11 test appearances, majority off the bench.












