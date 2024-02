Don McKay played 12 matches for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Blacks winger and Auckland Rugby life member Don McKay has passed away. He was 86.

McKay played 12 matches for the All Blacks between 1961 and 1963 including five tests.

McKay made his test debut against France at Eden Park. He finished with 18 tries for the All Blacks, including five tries in a tour match against Northern N.S.W.