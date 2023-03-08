Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Alice Soper: Why British and Irish Lions wouldn’t work in women’s game

Alice Soper
By
3 mins to read
England's Marlie Packer celebrates a try during the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

England's Marlie Packer celebrates a try during the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

A two-year feasibility study published last week has concluded it is viable for a women’s British and Irish Lions rugby side to be assembled.

These findings are welcome insight into the financial health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport