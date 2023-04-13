Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Alice Soper: The problem with an all-male Black Ferns coaching lineup

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
New Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting arrives at a critical juncture for women’s rugby in Aotearoa. Photo / Photosport

New Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting arrives at a critical juncture for women’s rugby in Aotearoa. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

My first rugby coach was a legend of the Wellington women’s scene.

Marama Tauroa was a regular starter for the Wellington Pride and had played in the club competition since its inception. I remember

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport