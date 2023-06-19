Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: The downside of women’s sport finally becoming more visible

Alice Soper
By
3 mins to read
AFLW star Steph Chiocc. Photo / Getty

AFLW star Steph Chiocc. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Women’s sport is finally becoming more visible. Next month will see the start of the NRLW, Pacific Four Series, Tauihi Basketball League and Fifa World Cup. Each of these sports will offer entertainment, community

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport