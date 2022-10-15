Portia Woodman of New Zealand performs the Haka during the Pool A Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION:

During the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup, I sat in front of one the most passionate fans I have encountered. A stream of Italian commentated the match for all within earshot, and the woman was unable to keep in her seat in her excitement.

Reminding me just how connected the women's rugby community is, when I shared a snippet of her performance on social media one of my mates informed me that this was in fact Rosy, the proud mother of the Italian flanker Giada Franco, who was staying with my friend in Papatoetoe.

Rosy is just one example of the joy that is filling the stands at this World Cup, and she is a reminder to be curious about your neighbour.

There are many unassuming women in the crowd who brought women's rugby to last week's record-breaking moment. On day one, I was brought to the Black Fern block. Here, all the former Black Ferns had gathered, kitted out in homemade tees featuring their Black Ferns number. Jacqui Stewart (nee Apiata), Black Fern No 1, told me never thought she would see a crowd in full voice for the women's game.

Australia v New Zealand Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

I spoke to Lauren O'Reilly and her daughter, Stella. Lauren's father, Laurie, was the first coach of the national team and the Crusadettes, a club side who embarked on a world tour in 1987, building the connections that grew into international competition.

Influential as he was, Laurie first joined the women's game when Lauren took it up. Lauren's choice caused ripples around the world as Laurie in turn recruited Paula George away from netball, who then went on to captain England.

I met Steph White de Goede and Shelaine Kozakavich, foundational players for the Canadian women's team. White de Goede told me about the first and last curtain-raising match she played in 1987. Captaining the side that day, everything went smoothly until the USA men's captain's aftermatch speech in which he dismissed the women present, declaring that they were bringing the game into disrepute.

There is a beautiful symmetry for their family being in Aotearoa, with White de Goede 's daughter Sophie following in her mother's footsteps and captaining the Canadian women's side at this World Cup.

Her dad, Hans de Goede, reminds White de Goede that Sophie is also echoing his achievements, as he captained Canada at the World Cup here in 1987.

Ruby Tui of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Then there are all those I spoke to who didn't make the main field but for whom this tournament means just as much. Folks such as Mieko Tahara, who travelled from Osaka, Japan. Propping up her late partner's photograph to watch the games alongside her, she explains to me the Sukura wave. It is the movement to raise a swell of support for Japanese women's rugby, whose tide she has ridden all the way to our shores.

There are fervent fans such as KC Gates, who has attended every women's World Cup around the world, as well as acting as a volunteer and unofficial afterparty organiser.

This next month is a celebration for all of these spectators and their love for their game they are only too happy to share with those who are now discovering it.