Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: Rugby’s complex lawbook application only distances fans further

Alice Soper
By
3 mins to read
Match referee Wayne Barnes show a red card to Sam Cane in the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Match referee Wayne Barnes show a red card to Sam Cane in the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

The first rugby law I learned live was a deeply embarrassing experience. Having played eight games of organised rugby in my life, I somehow found myself at a representative tournament. The opposition kicked the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport