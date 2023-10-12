Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: Once again we are asking the talent of our players to bridge the shortcomings of their programmes

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Joanah Ngan-Woo of the Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Getty Images

Joanah Ngan-Woo of the Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

It’s over a month since the results of the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) governance review landed. This was the report that detailed how the NPC and Super Rugby model has ultimately failed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport