Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: Mixing politics and sport the right proper way

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Ten thousand fans flocked to Stade Chaban-Delmas to catch a glimpse of the All Blacks as the team sets up camp in Bordeaux for their Rugby World Cup bye week. Video / NZ Herald

There is a standard shot that seemingly must be included in most sports broadcasts. The one where the camera will pan and show us someone of note watching the game. At the US Open, there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport