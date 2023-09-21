Alice Soper: Mixing politics and sport the right proper way

There is a standard shot that seemingly must be included in most sports broadcasts. The one where the camera will pan and show us someone of note watching the game. At the US Open, there was a cast of A-List celebrities. At women’s fixtures, it can be a handful of men from the team who are playing afterwards. It may be a retired great or perhaps an injured player, watching on from the stands. Then of course, there are the politicians.

We’re told sport and politics don’t mix, but the choice of events politicians attend sure feels calculated. Who could forget Rugby News coverboy Sir John Key and his frequent visits to the All Blacks changing sheds? By contrast Helen Clark, was a regular at her local Mt Albert Rugby League club. In his last election campaign, Sir Bill English shared a clip of himself cheering on Team New Zealand, while Jacinda Ardern favoured rubbing shoulders with various women’s teams in black.

Christopher Luxon has stumbled a bit in the sporting arena. First claiming South Auckland’s Tangaroa College 1st XV glory as a win for Botany, then professing a love for the Crusaders which extended many years before they were founded. And most recently he opted to cheer “Let’s Gone Warriors” rather than “Up The Wahs”.

Meanwhile Chris Hipkins is a sports fan driven more by obligation rather than passion. He does what is required, turning up at the major events but in his personal time appears to be more a fan of the great outdoors, “spreading his legs” as a cyclist and tramper in his local Remutaka Ranges.

When you’re a politician, you have a small window through which you can humanise yourself to voters. It’s no wonder then that in our sports-mad nation so many opt for displays of fandom. If executed well, there’s a positive association to be made if the public feel a politician is backing our team. Misstep though and you’ll be promptly thrown from the bandwagon.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets English player Courtney Lawes after his side's Rugby World Cup victory over Argentina. Photo / Getty Images

The British Royal are selective about their bandwagons. Controversially opting not to travel to support the England women in either their rugby or football World Cup final, they have been sideline at the men’s Rugby World Cup. This year, the competition has no less than 11 members of the Commonwealth competing. Six of which Prince William and Princess Kate may one day preside over as Head of State. All this means they have skin in almost every game.

Here, once again, we see politics shine through their fandom. The King and Queen in waiting, opting to cheer on England and Wales never mind the rest of their subjects. In order to successfully execute sports diplomacy, they really ought to be a little more diplomatic. Or perhaps Prince William could take a leaf out of his disgraced brother’s book and find a sport for which he has a more natural connection. Prince Harry’s involvement in the Invictus Games has been proven more mutually beneficial.

There’s the rub. If you are to take up the mantle of a fan, you need to be an authentic champion for your sport. In the politicians’ case, this means sound sports policy must follow their expressed interest. If you love the game, tell me what your party is going to do to help grow it. If you love the players, tell me how your platform will contribute to their success.

A month out from another general election, I have one request for the politicians popping up on the sidelines. Please, show me less of your team colours and more of your team’s policies for the sports we both love.