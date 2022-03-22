Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Alice Soper: How Chiefs Manawa set the blueprint for success in women's rugby

5 minutes to read
Chiefs Manawa captain Les Elder with the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs Manawa captain Les Elder with the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Alice Soper

OPINION:

There have only been a couple of times I have been lucky enough to win a championship. Both times, I could tell you in the pre-season that we were going to go all the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.