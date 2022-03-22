Alice Soper: How Chiefs Manawa set the blueprint for success in women's rugby

Chiefs Manawa captain Les Elder with the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy. Photo / Photosport

There have only been a couple of times I have been lucky enough to win a championship. Both times, I could tell you in the pre-season that we were going to go all the way. The vibe was right, the connections were there, we were singular in our intent, committed to something larger than ourselves. It's simple; culture wins, everytime.

So it was no wonder we saw the Chiefs Manawa lift Hineruhi on Sunday as they became the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki champions.

From the moment the Chiefs Manawa signed gold-medal winning coach Allan Bunting and paired him with the formidable talent of Crystal Kaua and experienced campaigner Rodney Gibb, it was clear they weren't just here to tick boxes. They were seeking to build something bigger than the four-game competition offered, a legacy, a launchpad, a chance for the Manawa to ascend in the way Aupiki had promised.

When the team lists were published the influence of the coaches was already apparent. Wāhine trusted this crew and were excited to sign on, women's rugby social media was buzzing in a way marketing managers can only dream of. Not only that, they were quick to pick up talent that other franchises were sleeping on, such as the dynamic Wellingtonian Georgia Daals. Proving they know the game but more importantly, they know the women that play it.

This focus on team culture became even more important as the goal posts shifted and difficult decisions needed to be made in rapid succession. Was it perfect for anyone? Far from it but it was the Manawa wāhine that confidently advocated for the mothers in their side and who were supported by their management to do so. Meanwhile players from other franchises were left scrambling to make their lives fit a box that simply wasn't designed with whānau in mind.

It seems we need to underline once again that while we are all rugby players, women are not men so you cannot simply copy-and-paste plans from one competition to another. Not while society still expects us to play certain roles. One weekend is not long enough to undo this reality so more consideration should have gone in from New Zealand Rugby before they applied this pressure on rugby whānau.

The differences in franchise approach carried over to the way bubbles were run in Taupō. Allan Bunting has said before, it's too late to condition your team once you are at the tournament. This meant that the Chiefs Manawa prioritised recovery over gym time, particularly with the short, four day turnarounds between matches. Whereas other players were doing two gym sessions a day and including workouts while they were in Covid isolation. The repercussions of this rush from sickbed to playing field, increasing the chances of long Covid and raising legitimate questions about player welfare.

Is it any wonder that the franchise that inspired confidence, trust and showed empathy to their team was the highest performing?

Now as the players head home and fans await the next fixture, New Zealand Rugby will look over the notes from this tournament. There are plenty of things to learn but none more important than the ingredients of a winning culture and environment. A timely lesson as the results of the review at the Black Ferns is due any day now. I understand more than 40 people involved in that environment have shared their experiences with the panel. What New Zealand Rugby does with that knowledge will likely have a bigger impact on our World Cup hopes than any emerging talent identified in this tournament.

They would be wise to look beyond their boardrooms to the context in which this review has taken place. Last year was the year that women's rugby found her voice. There were online campaigns first with #IAmEnough and then with #ICare, where people took to social media to show their support of the women's game. Collective action followed as the Canadian Sevens team penned an open letter highlighting the toxicity of their central programme. Over 100 former Welsh Women's players signed an open letter calling on their Union to better serve the women's game from the grassroots up. This letter was followed by a petition, gathering thousands of signatures in support which ultimately forced action.

Former England legend, Danielle Waterman, has helped launch a Women's Rugby Association to support players in their domestic league, not served by the traditional Rugby Players Association. Most recently, Irish Rugby has had to do a 180 on its original position following a smart campaign from 62 former players, issuing a public apology and record investment into the women's game.

All this to say, we are well versed in what the problems are and they are not unique to New Zealand Rugby. What Super Rugby Aupiki has shown us is that we do have some idea of what the solutions here may be. Now is the time to act as the World Cup rapidly approaches. To ensure our Black Ferns culture and environment is set up for success, New Zealand Rugby's next move needs to inspire confidence, trust and show empathy for the women that play the game. They need to show the same bravery, the same sacrifice we have seen on display from our players in the last two and a half weeks. They need to show some manawa; they need to show some heart.

• Alice Soper is a Wellington rugby player, co-founder of Women in Rugby Aotearoa (WiRA) and passionate advocate for women's rugby.