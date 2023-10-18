Alice Soper: For rugby to get serious about becoming a global game, it needs to follow the feeling

Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji leads his teammates as Fiji perform the Cibi. Photo / Getty Images

Every four years, the men’s Rugby World Cup offers us a new darling. The underdog, whose bootstrap story captivates fans. This team of plucky upstarts are quickly adopted by many as their second favourite team.

They will likely have played one outrageous pool match that produced an odds-defying result. However, their greatest success is in the way they capture our imaginations, letting us believe that anything is possible. These teams embody the hopes we still hold for a truly global game.

In 2011, I was at the bus stop on Courtenay Place when punters started pouring out on to the street in celebration. Car horns were tooted and strangers hugged but this was not an All Black victory. Tonga had just knocked over the French, who would go on to feature in the final that year. And as a result the country was awash in red.

Four years later, it was Japan’s turn. The Brave Blossoms doing the unthinkable and beating the Springboks. Karne Hesketh channelled his partner and famous World Cup finisher, Carla Hohepa, to score at the death, writing Eddie Jones a blank cheque he’s been dining off ever since. Japan struck again in 2019, toppling Ireland to finish top of their pool. Meanwhile in a battle of the less well resourced nations, Uruguay toppled Fiji, to pick up their first win at a World Cup since 2003.

At this World Cup it’s been the promise of these emerging rugby nations that’s once again capturing hearts. Georgia fought valiantly despite not locking in a win while Portugal had their first ever at a World Cup. Samoa finished their campaign running the English painfully close, losing by just one point. Few will forget the scenes after Fiji toppled Australia, successfully making it out of the pools for the very first time.

Those that have gone further in this tournament have built on their previous success by being afforded opportunity by their more established counterparts. Japan’s 2019 campaign came after three seasons of the Sunwolves’ participation in Super Rugby. They also managed to rack up 12 test matches against top teams between the 2015 and 2019 World Cup to give them a better shot.

Fiji coming into this World Cup have seen similar growth. Since 2017, the Fijian Drua has been a regular feature in the Australian domestic championship before being invited to join Super Rugby in 2021. Covid may have disrupted part of their schedule but they too had 12 test matches against top sides lined up between World Cups to ensure better preparations.

So you could argue we have established a blueprint to improve these emerging nations’ fortunes. Let them play in a higher calibre of domestic competition as well as some more challenging test matches. I’ve got all this way talking about these developing nations and haven’t even mentioned refereeing. Bias or no, more frequent exposure of these sides to this level of competition will help them keep onside in the penalty count.

The challenge then to the administrators of our sport is how they can continue to support the growth of their opposition. Perhaps a mandate from World Rugby is needed to ensure a certain number of these established unions’ tests each year is held for the emerging talent. Maybe the Six Nations needs to take a look at the promotion and relegation model built into the new WXV to allow more opportunities across Europe. What can other domestic competitions learn from the inclusion of the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika teams?

Every four years we find a new sweetheart. These teams rise up to the occasion and then promptly disappear from our living rooms. It’s time for rugby to settle down and get serious about its commitment to becoming a global game. We know what we need to do, is just follow the feeling.

