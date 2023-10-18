Voyager 2023 media awards

Alice Soper: For rugby to get serious about becoming a global game, it needs to follow the feeling

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji leads his teammates as Fiji perform the Cibi. Photo / Getty Images

Every four years, the men’s Rugby World Cup offers us a new darling. The underdog, whose bootstrap story captivates fans. This team of plucky upstarts are quickly adopted by many as their second favourite team.

