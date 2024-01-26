Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Alice Soper: How women’s sport is the loser on finals day

Alice Soper
By
3 mins to read
Blaze captain Amelia Kerr. Photo / Photosport

Blaze captain Amelia Kerr. Photo / Photosport

It’s been another year of domestic dominance from the Wellington Blaze. The capital’s cricketers burned through their season to secure their finals spot, 10 points clear of their nearest opposition. Despite this, fans of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport