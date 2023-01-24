Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie with NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and former NZ Rugby chair Brent Impey. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

As the Black Ferns were on their victory lap around the country, they were also on the hunt for their next head coach.

The World Rugby coach of the year, Wayne Smith, was on a short-term contract and the position is now open, awaiting confirmation of his replacement.

Applications for the Black Ferns top job closed at the beginning of December, meaning an announcement is imminent.

Let’s take a look at the different options New Zealand Rugby likely has on the table and what they would mean for where the women’s game is headed.

First up is the continuity candidate, Wes Clarke. He has been with the Black Ferns for two World Cup campaigns, having joined the coaching team in 2015.

Coming up through the rugby scene in the Manawatu, he has been involved in the women’s game for a long time. He spent time with Feilding High as a coach developer, which boasts one of the most successful girls’ rugby programmes, having produced talents such as sevens captain Sarah Hirini and English hooker Amy Cokayne. Clarke was also involved with the Manawatu women’s sevens team who were a consistent performer on the national sevens stage.

Wes Clarke and Wayne Smith. Photo / Photosport

Clarke’s most recent head coaching role was in the inaugural Aupiki season with the Hurricanes Poua, who were unlucky to have missed the opening round due to Covid which saw them finish second to the Chiefs Manawa. He is also married to the first dame of New Zealand Rugby, Farah Palmer.

There is no question Clarke has the experience but is continuity what New Zealand Rugby are looking for? Ian Foster was their continuity pick in the men’s game and it didn’t quite work out the way they had planned. It may be they want to stick with the change started under Smith and look to bring in someone new.

One such option could be gold medal and Aupiki-winning coach Allan Bunting.

He is not new to the Black Ferns 15s environment, having been a part of the Band-Aid brigade brought in the wake of Glenn Moore’s departure. Bunting took on a newly created role as manager of culture and leadership, two of the biggest things to wrestle with in that environment in the wake of the review.

He would offer New Zealand Rugby a chance to solidify their winning culture. Bunting has the locker room, being well-liked among players.

It pains me to have not included a woman in the prospective picks but we are yet to afford one the opportunities of Clarke and Bunting.

Allan Bunting. Photo / Photosport

Whitney Hansen has effectively ruled herself out, deciding she is still at the growth phase of her career and happy in her role as an assistant. This year, Victoria Grant has taken over head coach duties of the Hurricanes Poua and Crystal Kaua will be in charge of the Chiefs Manawa.

Both have lengthy coaching CVs but for the most part these experiences have been offshore and out of sight of New Zealand Rugby. An opportunity was missed to not bring one, or both, of them into World Cup preparations to further expose higher-ups to their credentials.

There is still much work to do in the development of our women in coaching and we’d go a long way by simply getting more acquainted with the talent we have.

The wildcard option for New Zealand Rugby only became available last week when men’s international rugby played another round of musical chairs. Dave Rennie, having been left in the lurch by Rugby Australia, could be welcomed home and into the women’s rugby community.

If Rennie was interested, such a choice by New Zealand Rugby would send a strong message about the direction of the women’s game.