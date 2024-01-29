Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Alexander Zverev’s Australian Open journey highlight’s tennis’ handling of off-court controversies - Paul Lewis

By
5 mins to read
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their quarter-final match at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their quarter-final match at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

OPINION

Now that the Australian Open is over, it’s time to ask whether one of the world’s leading tennis players should have been there in the first place.

One of the constant undertones in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport