Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Aimee Fisher will be going to the Paris Olympics.

Fisher and Danielle McKenzie took out the K2 500 at the Oceania championships in Sydney today, booking two more places for New Zealand at the Games.

It’s a massive boost for the sport in this country.

Not only will New Zealand be able to send a larger team but the result also means Fisher will be able to compete in the K1 500 category, along with Dame Lisa Carrington.

Fisher is rated as one of the best solo paddlers in the world - and one of the few that has been able to push or beat Carrington in recent years - which will make for a compelling event in the French capital.

Fisher and McKenzie, who only teamed up in July last year, put together an impressive race on Friday.

They started well and extended their advantage from there, with the result never in doubt.

The Kiwis crossed the line at 1:44.41, well ahead of nearest rivals Australia, who were almost six seconds further back.

- More to come