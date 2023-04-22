Aimee Fisher. Photo / photosport.nz

After three years, top paddler Aimee Fisher has taken the first step towards a return to the Canoe Racing New Zealand programme.

Fisher – who has become the biggest local rival to Dame Lisa Carrington in recent years – confirmed she would be part of the New Zealand delegation heading to Europe next week for the World Cup meet in Szeged, Hungary in May.

It’s a significant step.

Fisher left the programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the environment and other athlete welfare issues, as well as a desire to follow her own training plan.

Since then she has operated in isolation, training separately and charting her own course.

The Hawke’s Bay paddler has managed some eye-catching results – becoming the K1 500 m world champion in 2021 and pushing Carrington to the limit at the national selection trials last year.

After finishing second to Carrington in the national K1 500m final on Saturday, Fisher revealed her plans.

“Apparently, I’m going to Europe on Thursday,” said Fisher. “Which right now seems like a lot. It’s going to be hard to get back up again. I kind of feel like I need a break but we’ll see.”

Fisher was clearly emotional, after putting so much mental and physical energy into peaking for this regatta.

Carrington’s victory on Saturday meant the five-time Olympian claimed the K1 500m world championship berth, with International Federation rules only allowing one boat per nation.

But World Cup regulations are different, which allows both to compete.

There have been ongoing dialogue and conversations behind the scenes between Fisher and CRNZ for more than a year, resulting in this breakthrough. Fisher acknowledged it was a big step.

“The last time I travelled with the CRNZ team was 2019,” said Fisher. “And it looks like Thursday I’ll kind of re-enter into that space and go to World Cups with them and that’s confronting. Going back into that space and being part of a team - a good little courage zone.”

When asked what the future might look like beyond that, Fisher “had no idea”, as she has been so focused on this weekend.

But it’s encouraging for the sport, given her talent.

From a CRNZ point of view, it would be ideal if both Carrington and Fisher could compete in the K1 500m event at the Paris Olympics next year, though the qualifications permutations are complex.

It seems unlikely that Fisher will feature in a K2 or K4 kayak this year – given she has been away from team boats for a long time – but she could come back into the mix in 2024, depending how things unfold.

Carrington demonstrated her class again on Saturday.

Lisa Carrington. Photo / Photosport

The 33-year-old made her trademark blistering start, then shut Fisher out of the race over the first 300m. It was slightly closer than Friday’s race but Carrington was never in danger of being overhauled, stopping the clock at 1.48.04 to cross a length and a half ahead of Fisher (1.49.93), with Tokyo Olympian Alicia Hoskin third (1.56.72) and ocean ski racer Danielle McKenzie fourth (1.58.59).

“I left it all out there and executed my plan and it just wasn’t enough,” said Fisher. “She was the better athlete.”

Fisher, 28, also recognised the challenge of taking on Carrington.

“I was talking to [someone] after the race and he said ‘Yeah, it hurts to lose, but you also have just lost to the best paddler the world’s ever seen. So if you are going lose to someone let it be Lisa Carrington’.”

For her part Carrington was pleased with her form, as she builds towards the world championships in August in Germany.

“It’s just such great practice and preparation and to be put under that much pressure,” said Carrington. “As we don’t often get to do that. It’s good to do two really hot races consecutively and just having the confidence to do that. That’s why I’ve been training really hard.”

There had been a lot on the line – and plenty of nerves – but Carrington wasn’t worried about peaking too early, ahead of the European regattas later this year, saying it was all part of her build-up towards Paris next year.

The 33-year-old added that the rivalry with Fisher brought out the best in her.

“What’s really tough is that you have to perform at your best all the time,” said Carrington. “But it’s also a really good opportunity for me - it helps me not to be complacent.”

When asked if she thought Fisher should be part of the team boat equation in the future, Carrington opted for a general view.

“It’s just really about getting as many people to the Olympics as we can and working as a team,” said Carrington. “She’s a really good paddler so hopefully we can have five entries at the next Olympics.”