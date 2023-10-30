Live updates of the Cricket World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka are looking to push toward a semifinal appearance while Afghanistan have a chance to improve on their already record two wins at this World Cup.
Live updates of the Cricket World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka are looking to push toward a semifinal appearance while Afghanistan have a chance to improve on their already record two wins at this World Cup.
OPINION: The outgoing coaching team could face off against the All Blacks in the future.