Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is hugged by team members as they celebrate the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during their Cricket World Cup clash. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Cricket World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are looking to push toward a semifinal appearance while Afghanistan have a chance to improve on their already record two wins at this World Cup.