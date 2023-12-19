Addin Fonua-Blake in action for the NZ Warriors. Photo / Photosport

After weeks of speculation, Warriors star Addin Fonua-Blake’s destination for the 2025 NRL season has been revealed with the Cronulla Sharks securing the services of the Dally M prop.

The Tongan international agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Sharks for the 2025-28 seasons, putting to end one of the rumour mill stories of the off-season.

While there is no confirmation of a player swap in the deal, it was understood the Warriors were interested in that as a condition.

Fonua-Blake dropped a bombshell on Mt Smart when it was revealed the 27-year-old had requested a release on compassionate grounds and was seeking a return to Sydney to be closer to his parents.

It is understood Fonua-Blake wished to be granted a release from the final three years of his current deal, but the Warriors convinced him to stay on for 2024.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club had been in discussions with the Sharks for some time.

“A deal has been reached for Addin to leave us after next season to continue his career with Cronulla Sutherland,” he said.

George said the arrangement excluded a player swap.

Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was delighted with the signing in a statement to the Sharks website.

“Addin is a world-class front rower and we are delighted to be adding him to our roster from 2025. Throughout the negotiation process, we have been impressed by his attitude, his genuine desire to help make the Sharks successful and to complement and work alongside both those in our leadership group and the young forwards we have coming through our system.

“As Dally M Front Rower of the Year, and on the back of a couple of outstanding seasons, everyone has seen what he is capable of and we look forward to Addin playing a major role for us here at the Sharks.”

Fonua-Blake had extended his deal with the Warriors in 2022, which would have kept him in Auckland until the end of the 2026 season.

Across 26 appearances for the Warriors in 2023, he scored nine tries with 4453 running metres, 1670 of which were post-contact.

Averaging 14 hit-ups a game and racking up 73 tackle busts across the season, Fonua-Blake’s career-best year laid the platform for the Warriors’ run to a preliminary final.

He was signed from the Sea Eagles in 2020 after telling the Manly club he wanted to move away from Sydney, so the turnaround presents a tough picture for the Warriors after just three seasons.

Fonua-Blake also spent the two Covid-disrupted seasons based in Australia with the Warriors before relocating with the rest of the team to Auckland.