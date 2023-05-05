ACC Daily Agenda Podcast: Top five Super Rugby trades we’d like to see

Folau Fakatava. Photosport

While the rest of the Rugby world has spun it’s wheels about instituting a Draft system into Super Rugby, we here at the ACC had already figured this out years ago - you can read the article for yourself here. We kept the receipts.

If Super Rugby had pulled it’s head out of it’s own ruck and adopted the idea when the ACC first wrote about it in 2017, we would have had 6 years of Draft Picks and Trades to debate at pubs across the country.

To give teams enough time to gel with new trade acquisitions we reckon the trade deadline would have been somewhere around the round 12 mark.

(And while we’re at it, why not move the failed “Super Round” to Rd 12 to coincide with the Trade Deadline. Picture Jeff Willson at half-time of the Crusaders/Chiefs in the middle of Super Rugby’s carnival weekend breaking down the latest in player movements)

So with that in mind, and the hypothetical Trade Deadline less than a week away, The Alternative Commentary Collective presents the Top 5 Trades we’d like to see for 2023: