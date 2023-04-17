ACC Daily Agenda Podcast: The Gulf between the Black Caps and Pakistan

New Zealand's Will Young walks off the field after his dismissal during the second twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand. Photo / AP

In this episode of the Daily Agenda, ACC Head Mike Lane joins Manaia Stewart to decide whether it’s time to get on the Warriors Bandwagon (it is) and whether the Warriors historically do well in the ANZAC game (they do not). In the week leading up to the annual clash with the Melbourne Storm, you will see a lot of rhetoric around the Warriors “getting up” for this fixture.

Plus, did you know the Black Caps played twice over the weekend? We know you didn’t (and to be honest neither did we) but in this episode of the Daily Agenda we’ll do our best to catch you up on the apparent gap in class between the Black Caps and the top flight T20 sides.

Finally, have you ever woken up overseas with a faint memory of performing a haka for a bunch of foreigners? Imagine if that was filmed. That’s the reality facing a Kiwi cricketing sports-caster this week. Find out who, how and maybe even why.

