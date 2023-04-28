Dylan Walker scores a try against the Cowboys. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been praised over the last few years for keeping the NRL afloat through the Covid era. But despite the amount of pro-Warriors rhetoric coming from the Australian media, we really haven’t seen much of a swing in the Wah’s favour.

That was, until last night our stand-in stand-off Dylan Walker was let off a three-match suspension after pleading his case to the judiciary. But who are the judiciary?

Today on the Daily Agenda podcast, Manaia Stewart and Matt Heath answer that very question.

Plus, with Mea Motu winning the IBO super bantamweight title as the headliner of last night’s Fight For Life card, the fellas break down their dream celebrity boxing match-ups.

Finally, with a massive weekend of sport ahead, Manaia and Matt break down the must-watch events across the next 48-72 hours.