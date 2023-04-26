Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Despite a gallant performance in this year’s Anzac fixture, the Warriors have fallen to the Melbourne Storm for a historic 14th straight time.

After the Warriors took a convincing lead into the halftime break, injuries proved too much for the Wahs to overcome. With an overflowing casualty ward, ACC head Mike Lane and Manaia Stewart debate whether the Warriors could explore an early return from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Plus, with a massive tour of Pakistan underway, the fellas break down the stellar play of Mark Chapman. The perennial 12th man has solidified his role in the Black Caps with a valiant 104 off 50-odd deliveries. But is anyone watching this series?

Finally, off the back of a coach-on-coach scrap in the US Major League Rugby competition, the team debate which Super Rugby coach you’d least like to run into in a dark alley.

All that and more on the Daily Agenda powered by Musashi, helping you stay ahead of the game.