ACC Daily Agenda: King Kyrgios’ car criminal caught

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pictured on his Instagram account with a lime green Tesla. Photo / K1ngkyrg1os

Nick Kyrgios has made headlines again this week. But almost unbelievably, this time he’s on the right side of the ledger. Last year he brought down a criminal who stole his mother’s car and this week that crim has faced a raft of charges, including Furious Driving. On today’s episode of the Daily Agenda ACC Head G Lane joins Manaia Stewart to break down how and why you would try to steal a Tesla and what that period in the slammer would be like for the perpetrator.

Plus, with the amount of trash-talking going on in the NBA, the fellas discuss why we don’t see more trash-talking in other sports (with the obvious exception of Combat Sports). Would trash-talking in Super Rugby be a net positive or net-negative?

Finally, as is becoming a tradition on a Wednesday, the team breaks down another ‘Half-Baked Sports Idea’ that could flip cricket on its head.

