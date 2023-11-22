If you wanted a moment to show the All Whites’ ongoing evolution, it came just before the hour mark in Wednesday’s landmark 1-1 draw with Ireland.

There has been a lot said about this current generation of players - and their potential - which hasn’t always been backed up on the pitch. That changed in Dublin, with a performance of verve and quality, apart from a 20-minute period in the first half when they lost their way.

The high point was Matt Garbett’s impressive equaliser.

It was a great strike - smashed into the left bottom corner from 20 metres - but it was the lead-up play that was more significant. 57.50 had elapsed on the stadium clock when defender Nando Pijnaker won the ball just outside his own penalty area, before laying it off to Callum McCowatt.

A minute later, the ball was in the Irish net, after a move that encompassed 17 passes and eight different players.

The All Whites worked down the left flank, then came back, before space was engineered for Garbett, after some neat triangles between Sarpeet Singh, Garbett and Marko Stamenic. Garbett cantered away, then floated a long ball out to Tim Payne near the right touchline. The ball circulated again between a couple of players, before Payne’s sharp one-two with Singh on the edge of the area, then a layoff to Garbett, who produced an unerring finish.

It was a work of art, the kind of goal Kiwi football fans are used to watching other teams score - not their own - and evidence of what might be possible.

When the dust settles, the All Whites will have regrets - so close to a rare win in Europe - as they created a number of chances, particularly in the second half and couldn’t land the killer blow. They had 16 shots, five on target and some other near misses.

Matt Garbett scores a cracking goal in Dublin. Photo / INPHO

But the importance of this result can’t be underestimated. Regardless of the situation or circumstances, any Uefa nation is difficult - because of the standard they are always exposed to - and world No 56 Ireland has decent pedigree.

New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley wasn’t getting carried away but was understandably heartened by the performance, especially the work with the ball.

“We want to play at a high tempo and be brave in possession and we are good enough to do that,” said Bazeley. “We are a threat. We are getting close, taking steps forward. It’s a big challenge, coming somewhere like this against a well-coached team. But the boys really stepped up and showed what a good team we can become.”

He was disappointed with the sloppy goal gifted to Ireland after a defensive mistake, during a 20-minute first-half spell which Ireland dominated.

“We went a little bit cautious, started making some negative decisions,” said Bazeley.

But aside from that period, the teams were evenly matched, with the All Whites enjoying the better opportunities in front of goal, with Singh a catalyst.

“He’s a super player,” said Bazeley. “He had some moments in the game where he is ready to unlock teams.”

Libby Cacace was the other individual standout, though there were positive contributions across the entire squad. It’s the perfect way to sign off 2023 and bodes well for the future.

“Once we get more games at this level, and they are playing together more regularly, we are going to become that team that [will] start to win games,” said Bazeley. “We are still disappointed that we haven’t won today [Wednesday] but we know there were things we have done that were better than previous performances. There [were] some good steps forward.”

