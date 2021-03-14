A wind change means America's Cup racing can resume today

Anxious, bored and tired America's Cup fans wait for racing to start on day four at the 36th America's Cup in the America's Cup Village in the Viaduct Basin yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are due to resume racing in the America's Cup today with a promising wind prediction of between 11 and 14 knots.

Tens of thousands of spectators flocked to the America's Cup Village at Wynyard Quarter and a record number of boats joined the flotilla on a hot, sunny Sunday afternoon.

Sadly, the wind stayed away and racing was abandoned after a series of delays.

AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams said the wind forecast today of between 11 and 14 knots looks like a really reliable forecast. The bottom limit for racing is 6.5 knots and the upper limit is 23 knots.

The breezy conditions are forecast to continue for the new few days.

Racing is set down today on course A, offshore from Takapuna, as defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa attempt to break the 3-3 deadlock in the 36th match for the America's Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand members Peter Burling and Blair Tuke wait for the start of America's Cup Race number 7 on Auckland Harbour yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

For all the disappointment, there was a fantastic atmosphere on the Auckland waterfront with bars, restaurants and cafes humming after Friday's shift to Level 1.

One couple who came up from Christchurch for the weekend racing, Wayne and Diane, said despite the day's setback they still had a great day.

Diane said she had worn red socks in anticipation they could see Team New Zealand take out both races but sadly it wasn't to be.

"We've just enjoyed the day and the happy vibe everyone had," she said.

Another couple, Iona and Colin, planned to make a day out of the racing but because of continued postponement they thought it was best to head home.



"We're going to go home and hopefully watch it on the TV, in comfort and with a breeze."



After today's disappointment, Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said: "You can't choose the weather can you."

Additional reporting Courtney Winter