Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

‘A question for the All Blacks’: The uncapped Super Rugby star on Ian Foster’s radar

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby’s All Blacks rest policy has taken a bizarre twist, with an uncapped Highlanders star required to be rested and will miss this weekend’s game against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Highlanders will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport