Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby’s All Blacks rest policy has taken a bizarre twist, with an uncapped Highlanders star required to be rested and will miss this weekend’s game against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Highlanders will be without captain Billy Harmon this weekend due to mandatory All Blacks rest, despite being uncapped for Ian Foster’s side.

Harmon was called into the All Blacks squad in October last year as an injury replacement for Sam Cane, but didn’t feature during the end-of-year tour matches.

However, Harmon is still on Foster’s radar and will have to undergo New Zealand Rugby’s All Blacks rest policy, meaning he can play no more than five consecutive Super Rugby matches.

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody said the decision was made to rest both Harmon and Folau Fakatava – who made two appearances for the All Blacks last year – for Friday night’s clash against the top-of-the-table Chiefs in Hamilton.

“It’s probably a question for the All Blacks,” Dermody said when asked about Harmon’s inclusion in the blanket All Blacks policy.

“He’s someone that they want time managed through the year, same as Folau. So we just chose this week. It’s two pretty heavy weeks for us, so I chose this week to get those boys their week off.”

The losses of Harmon and Fakatava will be offset by the return of All Blacks Ethan de Groot and Shannon Frizell, who underwent their rest period last week, while Aaron Smith will make his return at halfback after sitting out the first two weeks.

Dermody, who has had a difficult start to his first season as Highlanders coach, wasn’t too bothered by the All Blacks policy, saying it impacts all New Zealand teams.

“It’s the hand we’re dealt. It’s obviously a challenge for all coaches I’d imagine. There’s teams with a lot more All Blacks that they’ve got to try and juggle. So it’ll be interesting to see when they do that over the season, but we’ve decided to get the rest out of the way early in the season.”

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon. Photo / Getty

The Highlanders have had a rough start to their campaign, shipping more than 100 points in two heavy losses to the Crusaders and the Blues.

Dermody admitted the results have affected the mood in camp.

“It’s not the start we wanted. Everyone was optimistic after the preseason; felt like we were prepared well and we just played to two teams that were too good for us.

“Not the results were after. So the boys are hurting. Disappointment is obviously something that’s through the camp, but it’s a long season.”

And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend, with a trip to Waikato Stadium against the high-flying Chiefs.

“We know it’s not going to be easy going to Hamilton – the Chiefs’ first home game and they’re top of the table. So, no, it’s not going to be easy, but hopefully with the team we put together this week and the preparation we’ve had, we can be better and hopefully test them.”

The mood couldn’t be more different for the Chiefs, who are coming off impressive victories over the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika.

Coach Clayton McMillan was delighted with the start, but said there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“Nice to get two wins from two to start off the season on a positive note. But we’re also mindful that there’s plenty of growth in our game. We weren’t perfect by a long stretch last week. So just acknowledge that it’s a good start but keep getting better.”

McMillan, who has handed 23-year-old blindside flanker Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Irish import John Ryan their first starts in a largely unchanged team, said he was confident his players won’t let complacency creep in.

“This is a competition full of surprises and the margins are small.

“This group is now starting to show a level of maturity around that stuff. We’ve got a young squad still. But they’ve been through some tough times and have learned some good lessons along the way and just understand that complacency does have the ability to creep in.”

Chiefs v Highlanders

Friday, 7.05pm, Hamilton

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Highlanders: Freddie Burns, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.