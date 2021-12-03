A-League Women: Wellington Phoenix earn point in debut game against Western Sydney Wanderers

The Phoenix got stuck in on debut. Photo / Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix have earned a point in their debut A-League Women's game.

Tipped for the wooden spoon after hastily assembling a squad within three months of the season opener, a Phoenix team with six teenagers in their starting XI snagged a 0-0 draw with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Pressing high up the pitch and proving that fitness was definitely a priority during preseason training, the Phoenix showed plenty of hustle, getting stuck into challenges.

There was, perhaps understandably, less to admire on the attacking front in their debut, and after a promising first half for the newbies, the Wanderers started to pile on the pressure in the second.

However, despite being under the pump, the Phoenix defence held on, taking a point from their opener and showing they have the potential for more once they gel further as the season progresses.

The Phoenix are next in action on December 10 against the Newcastle Jets.

