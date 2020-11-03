A-League football: Former Melbourne Victory player Josh Hope walks away from professional football due to online abuse

Josh Hope. Photo / Getty

Former Melbourne Victory midfielder Josh Hope has quit professional football at the age of just 22 due to anxiety caused by online abuse.

An Australian under-17 and under-20 international, Hope wasn't offered a new contract by Victory at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Despite receiving an offer to continue his A-League career elsewhere, Hope has walked away from professional football as he struggles to cope with the "relentless s***" aimed at him and other players.

"Some 4 years it's been, the life of a professional sportsman. Geez it's been good, the people you meet and the memories I've made, I won't ever forget," Tasmanian product Hope posted on Instagram.

"But it's time for me to call it in, for now ... it isn't all smooth sailing and I just (want to) put my experiences out there so that if anyone ever feels like they are the only one! Ya not!

"The anxiety that comes with this s*** is crazy. I never thought it would get to the point it did. I kept pretty quiet about it for a long time but I started to see it creep into my day to day life. And at the end of the day it made me not enjoy my football ... at all.

"Critics come with all sports and only the strong survive ... but some of the s*** is relentless.

"I was so over being treated like just a 'player'. We aren't just someone you see on the TV screen, we are people no different to anyone else. It didn't just stop after the final whistle, it's a constant battle with people who are supposedly meant to be supporting you.

"Some of the things I would see not only regarding myself but others was nothing less than abuse. And I'm not talking football related! Of course there's going to be clueless people saying the first thing that pops into their head. But when it gets personal, to the colour of their skin, to how they talk, to a haircut ... I get it, it's a cruel world but geez if that's how it's going to be I don't want to be a part of it.

"Without a doubt this is the hardest decision I've ever made but I hope at the end of it I'm going to come back stronger. Mind and body. And be the player i know i am before this s*** took over.

"In the meantime, I am so keen to focus on myself and spend some time home with family & friends! This isn't the end... we only just getting started. Remember it's ok to not be ok, no matter who you are."

Hope's agent John Grimaud was confident Hope would return "better than ever".

"Sad when a talented client feels he has to walk away from the game we love mainly to his experiences with online abuse. Some will say toughen up which is easy when they've never had to deal with the pressure of being a pro," Grimaud tweeted.

"Only wish we could have done more for him. Josh is a talent & 22 is way too young to be dealing with some of this stuff alone.

"Now my only concern is his health & for Josh to find happiness in his life.

"I'm confident he will come back better than ever. Needs time away from the professional side of the game & focus on falling back in love with football. Whichever club gets him in the NPL is going to be very lucky."