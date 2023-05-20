Beauden Barrett scored for the Blues against the Reds. Photo / Photosport

Blues and All Blacks fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the injury that forced star first-five Beauden Barrett off the park in the Auckland outfit’s convincing 46-25 Super Rugby Pacific victory against the Reds last night not as serious as initially feared.

Barrett hobbled off with what seemed to be a lower leg injury early in the second half, only moments after narrowly missing out on a brace of tries.

The 112-test All Black has struggled with Achilles issues in recent years - with his latest injury sparking fears he could be set to miss Super Rugby playoffs in three weeks and even be in doubt for the Rugby World Cup in France starting in four months.

Speaking at a post-match media conference in Brisbane last night, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald revealed Barrett had suffered a cut to his heel and while it was not immediately clear how long he would be out of action, if at all, MacDonald didn’t seem overly concerned about his pivot’s prognosis.

“Beauden came off with a gash to his heel and needed a few stitches,” MacDonald said.

“He couldn’t put his boot back on.”

The 31-year-old, who had his ankle strapped on the sideline at the end of the match, is scheduled to serve his second All Blacks rest week before the playoffs.

The Blues face the Hurricanes next weekend in a clash that could be crucial in their quest for a home quarterfinal, before taking on the struggling Highlanders in the last round.

Barrett has been heavily scrutinised for a notably quiet campaign for the Blues so far this season, but he was far more assured in attack at Suncorp Stadium - creating the visitors’ opening try and scoring their second.

The Blues, who led 17-14 at the break, turned it on in the second half with Patrick Tuipulotu, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Mark Telea and Taufa Funaki all crossing the line - less than a week after being shut out by the Crusaders.

“I thought we actually played well in the first half, too. We attacked well and created a lot but a lack of patience kept us from getting the ball over the line,” MacDonald said.

“We were doing the right things, especially in the collision area, but then leaked that try [to Reds front-rower Sef Fa’agase] just before halftime, which was disappointing.

“We knew we just needed to continue what we were doing, to be patient and we did that well.”

Zarn Sullivan of the Blues celebrates scoring a try against the Reds in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport

MacDonald said an improved attacking display following the 15-3 defeat to the Crusaders was the focus of the Blues’ preparation this week.

“We were pleased with some aspects of our performance against the Crusaders defensively, but we probably defended so much against them that our attacking game didn’t get going,” he said.

“The onus this week was on holding the ball, creating phases, and building some pressure instead of giving the ball back and having to defend. I thought we did that very well.”

MacDonald lauded the performances of halfback Sam Nock, fullback Zarn Sullivan, and midfielders Harry Plummer and Bryce Heem; with Blues stand-in captain Tuipulotu impressed by Telea.

“It’s hard to defend against Mark but when you’re trying to clean his carries, that’s also quite hard,” Tuipulotu said.

“You’ve got to get forward and anticipate where he’s going to go which is quite hard for someone like him, who’s hot on his feet.”

The win revived the Blues’ hopes of a home quarterfinal in three weeks. They are fourth on the table, one point in front of the Hurricanes, who face the table-topping Chiefs in Hamilton tonight.

“Next week’s game against the Hurricanes is obviously a big one. We’ll be jostling for position and somebody will leapfrog someone else,” MacDonald said.

“That’s a big one at home and then we have another big game at home against the Highlanders. There will be some positions up for grabs and obviously, we want to be playing [the quarterfinals] at home.

“We can take some confidence from tonight’s performance on both attack and defence, but our discipline needs to be better, there’s no doubt about that.”

Blues 45 (Zarn Sullivan, Beauden Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Mark Telea, Taufa Funaki tries; Barrett 2 cons, pen, Plummer 4 cons)

Reds 26 (Josh Flook, Sef Fa’agase, Harry Wilson, Jock Campbell tries; Lawson Creighton 3 cons)

HT: 17-14