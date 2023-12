The Black Caps celebrate their one-run win over England. Photosport

The Black Caps celebrate their one-run win over England. Photosport

From World Cups aplenty to surprising golf major winners, a Kiwi racing in Formula One to shock UFC title defeats - 2023 has been another action-packed sporting year.

Test your sporting knowledge from all the events across the last 12 months with the Herald’s 50 question quiz.